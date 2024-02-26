A drunk cyclist has admitted assaulting a police officer at Noble’s Hospital.
David Samuel Anderson kicked the officer while he was being treated for an injury at Accident and Emergency after he fell off the bike.
The 42-year-old also pleaded guilty to being drunk and incapable and being found drunk in a public place.
Magistrates adjourned sentencing until April 4, to allow time for a probation report to be completed.
Prosecuting advocate Kate Alexander told the court that, on October 20, police were called to Castle Street in Douglas, outside Tower House, by paramedics who were treating Anderson after a fall.
He was described as smelling of alcohol, slurring his words, and having glazed eyes.
He was taken to Accident and Emergency and left at the hospital, but later charged with being found drunk in a public place.
On January 11, at 4.10pm, police were called to Loch Promenade in Douglas.
Paramedics were treating Anderson after he had fallen off his bicycle.
He was described as smelling of alcohol, having glazed eyes, and slurring his words, and unable to communicate.
Due to his level of intoxication he was arrested for being drunk and incapable, but was first taken to Accident and Emergency for treatment.
However, he then became belligerent, telling officers: ‘I’m going to knock you out.
‘I’m going to f*****g kill you. I’m going to smash your head in.’
Anderson kicked out, striking one officer on the shin.
He then said: ‘You were asking for it.’
The court heard that the defendant, who lives at Head Road in Douglas, is currently subject to a probation order and a community service order.
Defence advocate Victoria Kinrade asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
Bail continues in the sum of £500 with conditions to live at his home address, not to enter licensed premises, not to purchase or be sold alcohol, or consume alcohol in public, and to contact probation and co-operate in the preparation of the report.