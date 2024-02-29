Kieran Bratty pleaded guilty to four counts of supplying the class A drug and will be sentenced at the Court of General Gaol Delivery on a date to be set.
He was another defendant who was arrested after ‘Operation Nightjar’.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that Bratty, who lives at Derby Road, was arrested after he sold cocaine to undercover police officers on four occasions.
He sold 0.7 grams for £100 on August 4, 0.5 grams for £100 on August 18, 0.5 grams for £100 on August 27, and 0.6 grams for £100 on September 1.
Mr Swain submitted that the case was not suitable for summary court sentencing and should be dealt with at the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
Bratty was represented in court by advocate David Reynolds who agreed that his client should be sentenced at the higher court.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood declined summary court jurisdiction and the defendant will make his first appearance at the higher court today (Friday). Bail continues.