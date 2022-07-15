Construction worker was 2½ times the legal limit

Exterior view of the Isle of Man Courthouse in Douglas - ( Isle of Man Newspapers )

A construction worker has been fined £1,350 and banned from driving for two years for drink-driving.

Oliver James Curran was also ordered to take an extended driving test at the end of his ban.

The 33-year-old produced a reading of 213 after a blood test. The legal limit is 80.

Prosecuting advocate Rachael Braidwood told the court that police saw Curran, who lives at Tynwald Road, Peel, driving a Ford Focus on March 13 at 12.50am.

He drove down Derby Road but then failed to stop at the junction with Atholl Street.

Police followed him and stopped him on Oak Road.

He failed a roadside breathalyser test and was subsequently arrested.

At police headquarters, the intoxilyzer machine was not working so a blood sample was taken.

This later produced the result of 213, more than two-and-a-half times the legal limit.

Ms Braidwood said that the blood had been taken two hours after Curran was stopped.

Defence advocate John Wright asked for credit to be given for his client’s immediate guilty plea.

Mr Wright said that no back calculation had been provided so Curran should be sentenced on the reading provided.

The advocate said that his client worked in construction and would still be able to continue his employment despite the inevitable driving ban.