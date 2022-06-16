Convicted paedophile will appeal against his sentence in September

The Staff of Government (Appeals Court) will hear convicted paedophile Joseph Marshall’s appeal against his sentence on September 30.

Marshall, who abused children in his care while working at the former Knottfield Children’s Home, was sentenced to six years in prison after being found guilty of five offences from the 1970s in April.

