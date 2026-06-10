He cannot be named, unless convicted, due to the Manx Government’s anonymity laws.
The man appeared before magistrates on May 28, via video link from the prison and was represented in court by advocate Ian Kermode.
Mr Kermode said that it was hoped that a psychiatric report would be available next week, which would determine whether the defendant was fit to instruct and follow proceedings.
The advocate asked for the case to be adjourned until June 18, to allow time to review the psychiatric report once it is received.
No bail application was made, as it was previously said that there was no suitable bail address available.