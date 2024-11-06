Dylan Craig Minton, aged 17, of Kerroo Coar, Peel, is charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and being concerned in the supply of cannabis.
He was due to be committed to the higher court on November 12, but his advocate Lawrie Gelling said that committal papers had only recently been received and asked for committal to be put back to November 19.
The offence is alleged to have been committed on Wednesday, September 4 in a wooded area near Campion Court in Peel, close to the Queen Elizabeth II High School.
A woman was taken to Noble’s Hospital after suffering eight stab wounds to her abdomen, arm, groin and back, and had to undergo surgery.
Mr Minton appeared in court via video link from the Isle of Man Prison.
No bail application was made and he is remanded in custody.