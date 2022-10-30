Subscribe newsletter
A customer has been fined £750 for assaulting a bouncer at 1886 bar.
Nathan Graham Clarke hit the security man in the neck and grabbed him by the throat.
After the 27-year-old pleaded guilty to common assault, magistrates also banned him from entering licensed premises and buying or being sold alcohol for three months.
A second charge, of disorderly behaviour on licensed premises, was withdrawn.
Prosecuting advocate Chrissie Hunt told the court that Clarke, who lives at Crossag Road, Ballasalla, was at the Regent Street nightspot in Douglas on September 4.
The door supervisor was approached by a customer who said that Clarke had been behaving erratically near the toilets.
He was then seen lunging at a male and was subsequently escorted to the front door.
The security man took hold of Clarke but he tensed up and refused to move.
He was pushed through the door but then lashed out with his fist, hitting the bouncer in the neck.
Clarke then grabbed the man by the throat but was subsequently put on the ground by other security staff and restrained until police arrived.
After being arrested and taken to police headquarters, Clarke admitted that he had been drinking and said that he had limited recollection of the incident.
Defence advocate Paul Glover asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea and said that he had no previous convictions.
Mr Glover said that no lasting injuries had been caused to the victim, and that the offence was committed almost two months ago now, and there had been no further incidents.
Magistrates also ordered Clarke to pay £125 prosecution costs which he will pay, along with the fine, at a rate of £100 per month.