A 41-year-old man who assaulted a bouncer at 1886 bar has been jailed for 22 weeks.
Aaron Lee Kelly grabbed the doorman in a chokehold from behind, causing him to fall down.
Kelly was already subject to a suspended sentence, imposed in June after he punched a bouncer at the Thirsty Pigeon pub.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes jailed Kelly for 12 weeks for the latest assault and activated 10 weeks of the previous 12-week suspended sentence, to run consecutively.
He was also given a 12-month licensing ban.
We previously reported that Kelly, who lives at Greeba Road, Douglas, was at 1886 on August 27 at 12.30am.
He was asked to leave by security staff due to his level of intoxication.
Kelly apologised and left the Regent Street pub.
However, at 2.30am, bouncers were removing another man from the premises who was said to have fallen asleep at the bar.
As they led him outside, Kelly was standing on the external ramp at the entrance.
He grabbed one of the bouncers around the neck from behind, putting him in a chokehold which caused them both to fall to the ground.
The security man suffered a swollen lip and a 5cm cut to his head during the incident, though it was not clear if Kelly’s actions caused his injuries.
Kelly told him: ‘You door staff, you think you can do whatever you want.’
He then left the scene but was later found by police near to Quids Inn and was subsequently arrested.
Kelly told police: ‘I walked away cos I’m on a suspended sentence.’
After being taken to police headquarters, during an interview, Kelly answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
Kelly was also fined £600 in December 2021 for disorderly behaviour on licensed premises at 1886 bar.
Defence advocate Peter Taylor asked for credit to be given for his client’s immediate guilty plea to the latest common assault charge.
Mr Taylor said that Kelly had mistakenly thought that the bouncer was using excessive force while he was removing the other man from the pub.
‘This was a momentary grabbing of someone he thought was engaging in an assault,’ said the advocate.
‘He accepted what he did was wrong. Mr Kelly has turned to alcohol in times of stress and during these times, he makes some incredibly poor decisions.
‘There was no lasting injury to the door staff. It was reckless from dragging him over rather than from deliberate blows.’
Mr Taylor handed in letters of reference for his client and referred to a probation report which said that Kelly needed help rather than punishment.
The advocate said that his client would lose his employment and his accommodation if he went to prison, and asked the court to consider the article eight rights of his child.
Mr Taylor continued: ‘Rehabilitation is more important. It would clearly give him some life skills and show him how to cope with problems rather than letting them build up and turning to alcohol.’
High Bailiff Mrs Hughes told Kelly: ‘This was a security officer going about his duties at night, trying to deal with another difficult customer and you intervened.
‘You were intoxicated and had been asked to leave the premises.
‘All grounds to suspend a sentence were raised in June.
‘You took no notice at all of the order of the court and went on to offend.’
As Kelly was led away he said: ‘If I was a paedo I’d get away with it.’