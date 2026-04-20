He cannot be named, unless convicted, due to the Manx Government’s anonymity laws.
The offence is alleged to have been committed at an address in Douglas on June 16 last year.
Prosecuting advocate Harry Bellis submitted that the case was too serious for summary court and should be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery for trial, saying the likely starting point for sentencing for the offence, should the defendant be found guilty, would be four years' custody.
The defendant was represented by advocate Helen Lobb, who agreed matters should be committed.
Committal proceedings will take place on May 19.
Bail has been granted.