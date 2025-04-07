A cyclist who crashed into a Jaguar car has been fined £250 for careless riding.
Adam Mark McMullin pleaded guilty to the offence on March 18, but his sentencing was delayed by a dispute over compensation.
A quote had previously been provided for £1,889, but recently, the court heard that a second quote had been obtained with repairs totalling £903.
McMullin, of Douglas Road, Ballasalla, was represented in court by duty advocate David Clegg, who said that his client would agree to pay that amount in compensation.
We previously reported that the complainant was driving his Jaguar, on August 30, past the junction at Woodbourne Road and Hawarden Avenue when 20-year-old McMullin pulled out and collided with him.