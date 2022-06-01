Dad who was drunk in charge of his child is warned he could be sent to jail

Exterior view of the Isle of Man Courthouse in Douglas - ( Isle of Man Newspapers )

A 36-year-old father has admitted being drunk in charge of his child.

The man also pleaded guilty to failing to provide a sample of breath after he was reported to be driving with the youngster in his car.

We have not named the man in order to protect the identity of the child.

He will be sentenced on July 12 after a probation report has been completed.

Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that the man dropped his partner off at Noble’s Hospital on May 24 at 7.30am.

Later in the day, he sent her a message saying he had kept their youngest child at home instead of using their child minder.

By 1.30pm he was said to have drunk between a quarter and a half a bottle of vodka then driven to give his partner a lift home while the child was in the rear of the car.

When he arrived to collect her, she noted that the car had been damaged and the front passenger door could no longer be opened.

The woman made alternative arrangements for herself and the child, and the man drove home.

Police received calls about his erratic driving and at 2.40pm he was located outside his home, still sitting in the driver seat of the car.

He was described as slurring his words, unsteady on his feet, and smelling of alcohol, and when asked by police if he was OK, replied that he was drunk.

He was unable to complete a roadside breathalyser test and was taken to police headquarters.

Once there, he told police: ‘I’ve been drinking and I drove into the lamp post as well.’

Despite making three attempts to provide a sample of breath he failed to do so.

During a police interview, he admitted the offences, saying he had consumed vodka and had put the child at risk.

He claimed he could not recall being unable to provide a breath sample.

Defence advocate Peter Taylor said that his client needed help and had been living away from the family home, but his partner was now willing to allow him to return home.

Mr Taylor asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.

High Bailiff Jayne Hughes ordered that the report consider all sentencing options, including custody.