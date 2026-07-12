A drink-driver who crashed into a wall has been given a two-year ban and a £1,500 fine.
Michael Bridgens said he thought he’d allowed enough time after drinking, but hadn’t known what time it was, due to his phone battery dying.
Magistrates also ordered the 25-year-old, who lives at The Crescent, Derbyhaven, to pay £125 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Harry Bellis told the court that a 999 call was received from a witness on February 6, at around 2am.
Bridgens had crashed his Smart ForFour car into a stone wall on the Old Castletown Road in Port Soderick.
He was at the witness’s address, having gone there to call his parents.
Police arrived and reported that Bridgens was smelling of alcohol, slurring his words, and had glazed eyes.
He failed a roadside breathalyser test, but was then taken to hospital.
When interviewed, he answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
Defence advocate Jim Travers handed in character references for his client, as well as a letter from Bridgens himself.
Mr Travers asked for credit to be given for the guilty plea and said that the defendant had no previous convictions.
‘He is entirely remorseful, particularly for the inconvenience caused to others,’ said the advocate.
Mr Travers said that Bridgens had consumed alcohol the night before, then went back to a friend’s house, intending to drive the following morning.
However, he said that he awoke in the early hours and his phone had run out of battery.
Bridgens had then assumed it was sufficiently late in the morning, and had set out driving, not realising how early it still was.
The defendant agreed to pay the fine and costs at a rate of £100 per month.