This is the face of a young drug dealer who a court heard had played a significant role in supplying cocaine, ketamine and cannabis in the Isle of Man.
Jailing Robert Proctor for a total of three years and 11 months, Deemster Graeme Cook told him: ‘You became involved in serious drugs supply - not just one drug but three different drugs.
‘The misery these types of drugs can cause families and friends is unimaginable.’
Prosecutor Roger Kane told the Court of General Gaol Delivery that Proctor, who is now 24 but was 22 at the time of the offences, was not at the bottom of the drugs supply ladder and had people ‘grafting’ for him.
Proctor claimed the cannabis was for his own personal use as he was self-medicating for ADHD.
But his mobile phone was seized and found to contain evidence that he was involved in the supply of class A cocaine and class B ketamine and cannabis.
On January 1 last year, Proctor was again arrested at his home address and 15.9g of cannabis seized. Again, a review of his phone downloads revealed numerous message threads providing evidence that he was involved in drug dealing.
In total he was involved in the supply of between 60 and 80g of cocaine, 31g of ketamine and 271.5g of cannabis over a period of just over 12 months between September 2, 2023, and September 5 2024.
The defendant admitted being concerned in the supply of all three drugs and two counts of possessing cannabis.
Mr Kane said the Crown’s case had initially been that Proctor had played a leading role in drugs supply but it was now accepted by both prosecution and defence that he had played a significant role.
His defence advocate Deborah Myerscough urged the Deemster to show mercy where appropriate given her client was the father of a young child with significant health difficulties.
‘He’s still a young man. He has made some terrible decisions,’ she told the court.
Deemster Cook said he did have sympathy for the defendant’s personal circumstances.
He noted Proctor’s lack of previous convictions, his evidence of remorse, his age at the time of the offending and the need to take into account the Article 8 rights of his child under the European Convention of Human Rights.
He jailed him for a total of three years and 11 months for the offence of being concerned in the supply of cocaine.
Nine-month sentences for the supply of ketamine and cocaine will run concurrently as will sentences of 14 days and 21 days for the two possession offences.
Proctor was told he will be automatically eligible for parole at the halfway point of his sentence in just under two years’ time.