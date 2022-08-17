Defendant accused of benefit fraud and deception due to be committed to higher court
Wendy Elizabeth Megson, aged 61, of no fixed abode, this week appeared in court charged with 13 offences.
She is accused of nine counts of benefit fraud, two counts of deception, and two counts of a charity offence.
Ms Megson has previously refused to enter pleas and ‘no plea’ responses have been entered on her behalf.
She told the court that she was ‘Wendy Elizabeth the living woman’ and was applying for an adjournment under God’s law as she is trying to secure legal representation in the UK.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes has previously declined summary court jurisdiction and the case is due to be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
Committal papers were served on Ms Megson on Tuesday and committal is due to take place on August 23.
Mrs Hughes said that, if Ms Megson is not represented by an advocate next week, committal could still take place via the evidence being read out in court.