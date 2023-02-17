Jamie Anthony Cowin, aged 24, of Groves Road, Douglas, has appeared in court charged with driving while under the influence of drugs.
The allegations were said to relate to cocaine and benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine.
He is also charged with possessing drugs.
The offences are alleged to have been committed on November 10, at Pulrose Road in Douglas.
Mr Cowin was represented in court by advocate Jim Travers, who asked for an adjournment until February 28 to allow time to review the case papers.
Bail continues.