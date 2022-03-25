Defendant accused of obstructing coroner

A 58-year-old woman has appeared in court charged with wilfully obstructing a coroner in the execution of their duty.

Shem Heather Allanson refused to see an advocate saying: ‘I don’t trust any advocate in this building.’

She told the court that her name was a ‘legal fiction’ and said: ‘Please bring forth the plaintiff.’

When spoken to by magistrates she replied: ‘Who are you addressing? I am Shem Heather, the living woman.

‘I’ve been made homeless and unemployed overnight.’

The court heard that Ms Allanson, of no fixed address, is due in court next week in relation to tax returns.

As magistrates asked her to enter a plea she said: ‘Are you talking to the living woman?

‘How can I plead guilty or not guilty where there is no matter?

‘I’m not Ms Allanson. Effectively you are coercing me.’

She then said she had been asking for evidence from the coroner to support his claim for more than a year.

However, when the prosecution offered her the evidence pack Ms Allanson said she was not accepting paperwork with a ‘legal fiction’ name on it.

She then took the paperwork but said: ‘I’m taking it to read but I’m not accepting it.’

The case was adjourned until April 7.