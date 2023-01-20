A man has appeared in court accused of VAT evasion in the region of £1million.
The allegations were said to relate to a period between February 2011 and October 2021.
Mr Duggua was represented in court by duty advocate David Clegg who asked for an adjournment until January 26 as he said that his client wanted time to instruct an advocate.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that there were serious allegations of Value Added Tax evasion of about one million pounds, over 10 years.
Bail was granted in the sum of £2,500 with conditions that Mr Duggua live at his home address and not leave the island without court consent.