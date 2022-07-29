Defendant accused of saying: ‘I’ll kill her one day’
Thursday 4th August 2022 4:49 am
Exterior view of the Isle of Man Courthouse in Douglas - (Isle of Man Newspapers )
Nedyalko Ivanov Marinov, aged 41, of no fixed address, has appeared in court charged with making a threat to kill.
The offence is alleged to have been committed on June 28 and can only be heard at the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
He was accompanied in court by a Bulgarian interpreter and represented by advocate Louise Cooil.
It is alleged that Mr Marinov said of his former partner: ‘Believe me, I’ll kill her one day with gun.’
Committal proceedings will be held on August 1.
He is yet to enter a plea to the charge.
No bail application was made and he is remanded in custody.