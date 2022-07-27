Defendant charged with stabbing man

By Court reporter  
Friday 29th July 2022 3:08 pm
Share
Exterior view of the Isle of Man Courthouse in Douglas - (Isle of Man Newspapers )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

Callum Thomas Radcliffe, aged 31, of School Road, Onchan, and Leo Craig Dale, aged 33, of Marathon Road, Douglas, have been jointly charged with assault causing grievous bodily harm with intent (GBH).

It is alleged that Mr Radcliffe stabbed a man twice and that Mr Dale handed him the knife on March 16.

The offence can only be heard at the Court of General Gaol Delivery.

Mr Radcliffe was represented by advocate Kate Alexander while Mr Dale was represented by David Reynolds.

Committal proceedings will take place on September 20.

Bail continues for both men in the sum of £500 with conditions not to contact the complainant and not to leave the island without court permission.

More About:

OnchanDouglas
Share