Defendant charged with stabbing man

Exterior view of the Isle of Man Courthouse in Douglas - (Isle of Man Newspapers )
It is alleged that Mr Radcliffe stabbed a man twice and that Mr Dale handed him the knife on March 16.
The offence can only be heard at the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
Mr Radcliffe was represented by advocate Kate Alexander while Mr Dale was represented by David Reynolds.
Committal proceedings will take place on September 20.
Bail continues for both men in the sum of £500 with conditions not to contact the complainant and not to leave the island without court permission.