Benjamin Francis Lloyd, aged 32, of Brookhill Road, Ramsey, has pleaded not guilty to disorderly behaviour on licensed premises.
The offence is alleged to have been committed on May 8 last year at the Riddler under the Nest bar in Port Erin.
A charge of common assault on a female, which he had also denied, was withdrawn by the prosecution, who offered no evidence.
Mr Lloyd’s advocate Ian Kermode said that his client had denied that allegation from the beginning, and that the complainant in the case had retracted her statement, but the prosecution had said the case would proceed by summonsing the alleged victim.
However, prosecuting advocate Barry Swain said that the case had now been reviewed and the prosecution had decided to offer no evidence.
A pre-trial review will be held for the disorderly behaviour allegation on March 16.
Bail continues.