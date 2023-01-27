Mark Roberts, aged 47, of North Shore Road, Ramsey, has been committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
He has previously pleaded not guilty to being concerned in the importation of heroin to the island, being concerned in the supply of cocaine, being concerned in the supply of heroin, and two counts of being concerned in the supply of cannabis.
Mr Roberts was represented in court by advocate David Reynolds.
He will appear at the higher court on a date to be set.
Bail continues in the sum of £500 with conditions to live at his home address and not to leave the island without court consent.