Garry Paul Dentith, aged 41, of Prince’s Street, Douglas, was yesterday committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
He is charged with possessing criminal property, namely £12,905 in cash, entering into an arrangement involving £27,430 in cash, entering into an arrangement involving £92,610 in cash, entering into an arrangement involving £47,970 in cash, and being concerned in the supply of more than eight kilos of cannabis.
He has previously entered ‘no plea’ responses to the charges.
Mr Dentith will appear at the higher court on January 6.
No bail application was made and he is remanded in custody.