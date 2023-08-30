A 39-year-old man has appeared in court charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
On Tuesday (August 29), he was represented in court by duty advocate Casey Houareau who asked for an adjournment until September 26, saying that the defendant’s chosen advocate, David Reynolds, was unavailable.
The allegation can be heard only at the Court of General Gaol Delivery and is due to be committed to that court on October 17.
As we have previously reported, that it is alleged that Mr Kitching attacked the victim after he was lured to Cinder Path.
The Cinder Path links Peel Road with Hillside Avenue.
The alleged victim said he blocked the attack but suffered a deep wound to his hand, which required six stitches, and was also cut on his ear.
The attack is alleged to have been in relation to a £10,000 drug debt allegedly owed by the victim.
Bail has previously been refused and Mr Kitching, who lives at Central Promenade in Douglas, is remanded in custody.
A second man, Michael William Glover, aged 30, of Alder Road, Douglas, also appeared in court jointly charged with the same offence.
Mr Glover was represented by advocate Ian Kermode.
He is accused of luring the man to Cinder Path with Mr Kitching then allegedly attacking him.
Mr Glover is also due to be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery on October 17.
He made no bail application and is also remanded in custody.