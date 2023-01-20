Committal to the Court of General Gaol Delivery will now be challenged in the case of Jason Gerard Scales, aged 28, of Douglas Road, Ballasalla.
Mr Scales has previously denied being involved in a £13million fraud relating to the purchase of an airline.
He has pleaded not guilty to fraud by false representation, and two counts of making articles for use in fraud.
The allegations are said to involve fraudulent documents, namely a letter of support from the Department of Enterprise, and a guarantee and indemnity document, purportedly signed by a top civil servant in the Isle of Man Government.
The fraud is alleged to have been committed between April 7 and June 5, 2021.
The case was due to be committed to the higher court on Thursday (January 19), however, defence advocate Jim Travers said that they now wished to challenge the committal.
A committal challenge hearing will be held on March 20 with Deputy High Bailiff James Brooks presiding.
Bail continues in the sum of £2,500 with a condition not to leave the island, not to contact witnesses, and to surrender his passport