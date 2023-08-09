A delivery driver has admitted causing serious bodily harm after his trailer hit a pedestrian.
David Ronald Atherton was driving a Toyota Invincible on June 15 at Johnny Watterson’s Lane when the accident occurred.
The woman was pushing a child in a pram at the time and suffered multiple fractures to her pelvis, cuts to her hands and elbow, chipped teeth, and lower back scar tissue reopened.
She spent 16 days in hospital as a result of the accident and has not been able to work or return to her previous living conditions.
The child was not injured.
Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told the court that the accident happened at 11.30am.
Atherton, who is 27 and lives at Kiondroghad Road in Andreas, works as a delivery driver for Northern Fuels and was driving the Toyota Invincible on Johnny Watterson’s Lane.
A trailer was attached to the vehicle and was carrying a Toyota Rav car.
Near the junction with Campion Way and Hailwood Avenue, Atherton’s vehicle clipped a kerb, causing him to lose control and mount the kerb.
The trailer hit the woman who was pushing a pram at the time in the same direction as the vehicle.
The base of the pram became detached but fortunately there were no injuries to the child.
The woman was left lying on the pavement and Atherton got out and ran to help her.
During a police interview, Atherton said he had been driving for 10 years and had held a trailer licence for six years.
He said he was travelling at between 25 and 30mph and had seen the woman and pram in the distance.
Atherton said he checked his mirrors, but then his vehicle must have drifted and clipped the pavement.
He said he tried to control the vehicle but it jackknifed.
In court, he pleaded guilty to causing serious bodily harm by driving without due care.
Mr Kane said that a victim impact statement had been received but he was concerned that it had a lot of personal information in.
The prosecutor asked for an adjournment to obtain a more up to date statement, and to confirm what information the victim would be happy to have aired in court.
Mr Kane said that the maximum fine for the offence is £5,000 in summary court and the damage to the pram was valued in the region of £1,000.
Defence advocate Paul Glover agreed that it would be appropriate to adjourn to clarify the victim impact statement.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood adjourned sentencing until August 22.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500.