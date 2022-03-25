Disorderly behaviour in pub leads to court conviction

A 27-year-old Douglas man has been fined £550 for disorderly behaviour on licensed premises and possessing cannabis.

Stephen Graham Whittaker rowed with his girlfriend at the Rosemount and pushed her to the floor.

In court, he pleaded guilty to both offences and was also ordered by magistrates to pay £50 prosecution costs.

Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that police spoke to Whittaker, who lives in Circular Road in Douglas, on November 9.

He was said to be smelling of cannabis and told officers: ‘There’s some weed in my pocket.’

Police found 3.2 grams of the drug, valued by them at £96.

On December 20, Whittaker was at the Rosemount pub on Woodbourne Road in Douglas.

He was arguing with his then-girlfriend and was said to have pulled her to her feet.

She then pushed him and he turned away from her.

The woman then held his arms from behind which resulted in him grabbing her arms.

She then pushed him again and he pushed her, causing her to fall to the floor.

Whittaker said he accepted his conduct was disorderly.

A probation report said that Whittaker was currently doing community service, with 39 hours left of that order.

The report said that he had been engaging well with probation services.

Magistrates fined him £450 for the disorderly behaviour and £100 for the cannabis possession.