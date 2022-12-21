A 33-year-old customer has been fined £600 for disorderly behaviour at 1886 bar.
Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told the court that police were on patrol on December 17 at 3am when they saw Clarke being ejected from the Regent Street night spot.
He initially appeared to leave the area without further incident, but 10 minutes later he was seen again being ejected from 1886 by security staff.
Clarke was arguing with bouncers and was told by police to leave.
He was described as slurring his words and unsteady on his feet.
Clarke continued to refuse to leave and swore at police which resulted in him being arrested Mr Kane asked the court to consider a licensing ban, saying that, although Clarke was outside, he was still in the licensed area.
Clarke, who lives in Mona Street, Douglas, was put on probation for 12 months in December 2020 for the same offence, after he racially abused a bouncer at the Front Porch bar in Duke Street.
Defence advocate Paul Glover asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea, entered at the earliest opportunity.
Mr Glover said that the incident at 1886 had involved words only and there had been no physical altercation.
‘Mr Clarke accepts that if he’d done as he was told and left the area he wouldn’t be before the court,’ said the advocate.
‘It was stubbornness.’
High Bailiff Mrs Hughes told Clarke: ‘You might well consider yourself lucky the police didn’t investigate further into what caused you to be ejected twice from 1886.’
Clarke was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs which he will pay, along with the fine, at a rate of £10 per week deducted from benefits.