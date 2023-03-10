A long-running dispute with his neighbour has landed a 33-year-old man in court.
Daniel James Fenton was arrested after shouting abuse outside his neighbour’s house in Gladstone Avenue, Ramsey, where they both live.
Magistrates sentenced him to a 12-month conditional discharge and also ordered him to pay £50 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Peter Connick told the court that there had been a long-standing dispute between the complainant and Fenton, and that they had previously worked together.
It was said that police had previously been called numerous times in relation to allegations made by both parties.
On March 8, at 11.30am, the complainant arrived home from work and went into his house.
He said that he then saw Fenton outside, walking back and forth swearing and shouting abuse, aimed at him.
He then started making reference to the complainant’s family.
Police arrived and Fenton was subsequently arrested.
At police headquarters, he was interviewed and admitted there were continuing issues between his neighbour and him.
He then produced a letter which he said was written by the complainant to him.
The court heard that Fenton has a conviction for common assault in 2018.
Defence advocate David Reynolds asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea and for his admissions to the police.
Mr Reynolds said that Fenton had spent a night in custody after his arrest and had difficulties with his mobility.
The advocate said that the two men had worked together for three months from November 2021 but their relationship had deteriorated over time.
Mr Reynolds said that Fenton said he had received a letter from the complainant making derogatory remarks about his family so he had gone to his address.
‘He is not a person who is physically a risk to any other party. He has been unable to work for some time and that has impacted on his mental health,’ said the advocate.
‘The difficulties with his neighbour have also had an impact.’
Mr Reynolds asked magistrates to consider a conditional discharge, saying that Fenton would know that he could still end up before the court for this offence if he breached it.
Magistrates agreed to the conditional discharge and ordered Fenton to pay the prosecution costs at a rate of £5 per week, deducted from benefits.
Chair of the magistrates, Julian Ashcroft, told the defendant: ‘This was an unpleasant incident.
‘I’m sure your neighbours would not have appreciated you shouting and swearing outside their properties, even if it wasn’t directed at them.
‘We can see that you’re not very happy with one of your neighbours, just stay away.’