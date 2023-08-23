A 55-year-old pet owner has been given an order to keep her dog under proper control.
Cheryl Osbelt admitted failing to keep Sasha, a Caucasian Shepherd, under control on Peel Headlands.
The matter is a civil one rather than a criminal offence, however failure to comply with the order would be an offence.
Prosecuting advocate Rebecca Cubbon told the court that the incident occurred on May 19, at 6.30pm.
Osbelt, who lives at Mourne View, Peel, had Sasha off her lead on Peel Headlands and the dog out of her sight.
This resulted in Sasha tussling with another dog, and the other dog being injured.
After the incident, Osbelt claimed that her dog had been under proper control, but in court she admitted the matter.
Defence advocate Peter Taylor said that his client had accepted that her dog was not under control.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood also ordered Osbelt to pay £50 prosecution costs within 14 days.