A 33-year-old man has been accused of sending indecent messages to what he allegedly thought was a 12-year-old girl.
Ruben Pretorious is charged with two counts of sending indecent messages and one count of sending a grossly offensive message.
He is yet to enter pleas to the charges.
Prosecuting advocate Rebecca Cubbon told the court that it is alleged that Mr Pretorious, who lives at William Proctor Court in Douglas, sent the messages and photos of his genitals to an undercover operative who was posing as a 12-year-old girl called Meghan.
He is alleged to have contacted the decoy on an application called Kick, as well as Snapchat.
Mr Pretorious’ advocate asked for an adjournment until November 2 to allow time to review the case papers.
Bail was opposed by prosecutor Ms Cubbon, who said that the defendant was only here on a work visa so he could be a flight risk.
The defence said that Mr Pretorious had a partner here and had been on police bail since July 11, which he had complied with.
Magistrates granted bail with a recognisance of £5,000, and conditions that the defendant surrender his passport, and sign on three times a week at a police station.
A date for committal to the Court of General Gaol Delivery has also been set for December 7.