A Douglas man has admitted burgling Costa Coffee, then stealing a car from the Sefton Hotel car park.
Crimestoppers Isle of Man had previously offered a £1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Craig William Tiernan.
The 40-year-old appeared in court on Tuesday, September 3, pleading guilty to burglary, taking a vehicle without consent, driving while disqualified, and driving without insurance.
Tiernan, who lives at Harris Promenade in Douglas, has been committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery for sentencing and will appear there on September 27.
Prosecuting advocate Peter Connick told the court that tools had been used to enter Costa Coffee on Strand Street in Douglas on May 28.
Tiernan had then taken a safe which contained £1,686 in cash, as well as a £100 float which was in a cash till.
Days after the break-in, the Isle of Man Constabulary issued an appeal for witnesses to come forward.
The force said the break-in was thought to have happened at around 2am.
A spokesperson for the force said at the time: ‘Any attempts to move or access the safe would have required the use of power tools which would have caused significant noise.
‘Therefore we are asking to the public to consider this element with regards to this appeal.’
Tiernan also stole a Honda Jazz from the car park under the Sefton Hotel on the same date, the court heard.
The prosecutor submitted that the offences were too serious for summary court sentencing and should be committed to the higher court.
Defence advocate Paul Glover agreed that the case should be sentenced at the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
On June 5, Tiernan was jailed for three and a half months after a trio of shoplifting offences.
In October 2022, he was banned from driving for five years and given a suspended sentence, which he is still subject to, for refusing to take a breathalyser test and resisting arrest.
In January 2019, he was jailed for 17 months for three burglaries in just over a week.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood declined summary court jurisdiction and committed Tiernan to the Court of General Gaol Delivery for sentencing.
No bail application was made and he is remanded at the Isle of Man Prison.