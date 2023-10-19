A man breached his alcohol ban twice in two days.
Edward Joseph Watkins admitted both offences and was also ordered to pay £100 prosecution costs.
Watkins, who is 64, was given a 12 month licensing ban in February 2023.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that, on August 14, he went to the Co-op in Onchan and tried to buy a bottle of vodka.
Watkins was recognised by staff, who refused him the sale. He paid for other items and left the shop.
On August 16, Watkins went into Shoprite, in Michael Street in Peel, and tried to buy a bottle of vodka.
The staff member tried to check the banning records but the system was not working.
They asked Watkins what his name was, but he replied: ‘Peter Kelly’.
When questioned further, he said: ‘forget it,’ and walked out.
The court heard that Watkins is currently subject to a probation order and is paying fines until September 2025.
He opted to represent himself in court, declining the use of a duty advocate. Watkins, who lives at George’s Terrace in Douglas, said that he was finding the ban ‘very stressful’.
He was given a six-month conditional discharge for the Onchan offence and fined £80 for the Peel offence.