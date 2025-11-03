Carl James Druggan sent messages to his ex-partner, including one saying: ‘I’ll rain pain on you.’
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood sentenced the 36-year-old to 14 weeks’ custody, suspended for two years, and also put him under supervision for two years.
The protection order was issued on April 16, prohibiting the defendant from contacting the woman.
Despite this, it was said in court that there’d been mutual contact between the two parties after the order had been issued, and that they’d resumed a relationship.
However, on August 31, the woman told police she’d received messages from Druggan, which were of an abusive nature.
This included one saying ‘I’ll rain pain on you’.
Defence advocate Ian Kermode handed in letters of reference for his client and asked for credit to be given for his guilty plea.
Mr Kermode said it was accepted that, in effect, the defendant had driven a coach and horses through the order, with continued contact, but it’d not been a case of stalking or unwanted contact.
The advocate said Druggan, of Kensington Road, said he’d received warm messages after the order, but he admitted that, on August 31, he’d sent some mean and nasty ones.
‘This was a one-off in the context of a toxic relationship,’ said Mr Kermode.
The advocate asked the court to consider the article eight human rights of Druggan’s child, who he said would be affected by a custodial sentence.
Mr Kermode went on to say that alcohol was an issue for his client, but he was waiting for a referral to Motiv8.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood told the defendant he’d shown a ‘blatant disregard’ for the order, even if the contact had not been unwanted.