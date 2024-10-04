A Douglas pensioner who has denied 30 sexual offences, 27 of them allegedly involving children, has been committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery for trial.
He can’t be named, unless convicted, due to anonymity laws brought in by the Manx Government earlier this year.
The man appeared at Douglas courthouse on Thursday, October 3, via video link from the Isle of Man Prison.
He has previously entered not guilty pleas to 18 counts of indecently assaulting a child, nine counts of possessing indecent images of children, two counts of indecently assaulting an adult, and one count of attempting to indecently assault an adult.
The indecent assault allegations are mostly historical and are alleged to have been committed between 2003 and 2015.
They are alleged to involve the touching of a child’s penis and oral sex.
Images allegedly found have been measured using the Copine scale, which assesses images from one to five, with five being the most severe level
They are said to total 53, with one image at level four and one at level five.
The man will appear at the Court of General Gaol Delivery on a date to be set.
A bail application has previously been refused, and no new bail application was made, so the defendant is currently remanded in custody at the Isle of Man Prison.