Drink-driver had a child in his car

Exterior view of the Isle of Man Courthouse in Douglas - ( Isle of Man Newspapers )

A father who was involved in a car accident while drunk, with his child in the car, has been sentenced to community service and probation.

The 36-year-old pleaded guilty to being drunk in charge of a child and failing to provide a sample of breath.

High Bailiff Jayne Hughes sentenced him to 100 hours’ community service and 12 months’ probation.

He was also banned from driving for five years.

We have not named the man in order to protect the identity of the child.

We previously reported that the man dropped his partner off at Noble’s Hospital on May 24 at 7.30am.

Later in the day, he sent her a message saying he had kept their youngest child at home instead of using their child minder.

By 1.30pm he was said to have drunk between a quarter and a half a bottle of vodka then driven to give his partner a lift home while the child was in the rear of the car.

When he arrived to collect her, she noted that the car had been damaged and the front passenger door could no longer be opened.

The woman made alternative arrangements for herself and the child, and the man drove home.

Police received calls about his erratic driving and at 2.40pm he was located outside his home, still sitting in the driver seat of the car.

He was described as slurring his words, unsteady on his feet, and smelling of alcohol, and when asked by police if he was OK, replied that he was drunk

He was unable to complete a roadside breathalyser test and was taken to police headquarters.

Once there, he told police: ‘I’ve been drinking and I drove into the lamp post as well.’

Despite making three attempts to provide a sample of breath he failed to do so.

During a police interview, he admitted the offences, saying he had consumed vodka and had put the child at risk.

He claimed he could not recall being unable to provide a breath sample.

Defence advocate John Wright handed in letters of reference for his client and said that his employer was supporting him, though there may now be difficulties after his driving ban.

Mr Wright said: ‘He has gone to Motiv8 since this happened. He realised his drinking got out of control.

‘He realises his failure to give a sample will have an impact on his ability to work.’

High Bailiff Mrs Hughes told the defendant that the failure to provide offence was considered more serious than drink-driving, otherwise it would provide an avenue to escape with a lesser ban.