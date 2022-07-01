Drink-driver reached out for a pizza and crashed into a tree

Exterior view of the Isle of Man Courthouse in Douglas - ( Isle of Man Newspapers )

A drink-driver who crashed into a tree while reaching for a pizza has been banned from driving for two years and fined £1,350.

Victoria Mary Taylor crashed her Hyundai on Lezayre Road in Ramsey with the car overturning after hitting the tree.

Magistrates also ordered the 44-year-old to take an extended driving test at the end of her ban.

Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told the court that Taylor, who lives at Main Road in Ballaugh, was driving from Ramsey to Milntown on March 13 at 5.53pm.

She lost control of the car and hit a tree, which resulted in the vehicle overturning.

A witness then saw her climbing out of the car window before police and the fire service arrived.

Taylor was unable to provide a sample of breath at the scene and was taken to Noble’s Hospital.

She told the police: ‘Sorry, I was reaching down for my pizza.’

She was described as smelling of alcohol and having slurred speech.

Blood was taken at the hospital which later produced a result of 149.

The legal limit is 80.

Defence advocate Louise Cooil asked for credit to be given for her client’s guilty plea and said that Taylor was offering no excuses.

Ms Cooil referred to medical information, which was not read out in court.

Taylor said that she had drunk three bottles of beer but hadn’t eaten at the time, which is why she got a pizza.

Ms Cooil said that the tree was still standing and added: ‘It was a silly mistake and not one that will be repeated.’

Magistrates also ordered Taylor to pay £125 prosecution costs.