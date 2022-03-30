Drink-driver student who crashed her parents’ car wasn’t insured

Exterior view of the Isle of Man Courthouse in Douglas - ( Isle of Man Newspapers )

A teenage drink-driver whose car ended up on its side after a crash has been fined £1,350 and banned from driving for 30 months.

Student Amelia Jasmine Brockbanks took her parents’ car after she had rowed with her partner.

After crashing it she was found to be more than twice the legal drink drive limit.

She was also uninsured to drive the car and was fined £250 for that offence.

Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the Deputy High Bailiff that police were called to the Braaid roundabout on March 20 at 1.06am after a report of an accident.

An Audi A3 had ended up on its side in the middle of the road after it had been heading towards Foxdale.

When police arrived the car had been put back on four wheels and Brockbanks was sitting in the driver’s seat.

She was uninjured but the vehicle was severely damaged.

Brockbanks told police she thought she had been driving too fast and had hit a hedge.

She said she had last drunk at 9pm and she failed a subsequent roadside breathalyser test.

After being arrested and taken to police headquarters, the 18-year-old failed a further test with a reading of 74. The legal limit is 35. During a police interview, the teenager told police she had been out in Douglas at a friend’s birthday from around 6pm.

She said she had been drinking but her partner had driven them to her home at Ellenbrook Drive in Douglas.

Brockbanks said that the couple had then argued so she had wanted to ‘clear her head’.

She said that her own car was at the garage for repair so she took her father’s car.

She rated herself as a ‘three or four out of 10’ when asked how drunk she had been.

Brockbanks said she had driven towards Foxdale and had been crying, then clipped a hedge and lost control of the Audi.

She was given five days to produce insurance but was unable to do so.

The court heard that she has no previous convictions.

Defence advocate Jim Travers handed in letters of reference for his client and asked for credit to be given for her guilty pleas.

Mr Travers said that the case papers had been received only that morning, which indicated how quickly Brockbanks had entered her pleas.

‘She has been entirely co-operative throughout, made admissions at the scene, and provided samples at police headquarters,’ said the advocate.

‘It is clear from the numerous references that Ms Brockbanks is a model student.

‘It has come as a shock to all that this young lady has found herself in this position.’

Mr Travers said that his client was supported in court by her parents and friends.

He added that Brockbanks currently had no earnings so it was likely her parents would be supporting her.

Deputy High Bailiff James Brooks told the teenager: ‘The references are extremely impressive for a lady of your age. They do reflect very well on you, but in some respects make the decision you made on that evening all the more confusing.

‘I suppose it can only be the drink that led to what you did.’

Mr Brooks also ordered Brockbanks to retake her test at the end of the ban, and pay £125 prosecution costs.