A woman who drove while she was nearly three times the drink-drive limit has been put on probation and banned from driving for five years.
Clodagh Hansen failed a breathalyser test with a reading of 104 after she was stopped by police on Peel Road in the early hours.
Magistrates put the 37-year-old on probation for 12 months and also ordered her to take an extended driving test and complete a drink-driving rehabilitation course before driving again.
We previously reported that police were on patrol on August 10 at 3.41am when they saw Hansen driving her Renault Captur at the Quarterbridge roundabout.
She did not have her headlights on so police followed her, stopping her on Peel Road.
Officers described her as nervous, slurring her words, and smelling of alcohol.
Hansen, who lives at Douglas Avenue, said she was on her way to the 24-hour garage, but when asked if she had been drinking, replied: ‘Yes’.
She said she didn’t know how much she’d consumed but then failed a subsequent roadside breathalyser test.
After being arrested and taken to police headquarters, Hansen blew the reading of 104.
The legal limit is 35.
The court heard that she has no previous convictions.
Defence advocate Jim Travers asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea.
‘Ms Hansen is an extremely capable lady who has unfortunately succumbed to a significant amount of pressure and stress in her private life,’ said the advocate.
Mr Travers handed in letters of reference for Hansen and referred to a probation report, which he said detailed issues which he would not go into in open court.
He continued: ‘She is extremely remorseful for her out of character behaviour and has acknowledged she put herself and others in danger.
‘It was a short journey, just off Bray Hill to Peel Road, and at 3.41am, we would submit there were very few road users.
‘Unfortunately Ms Hansen has turned to alcohol as a crutch but there is no suggestion of bad driving. Police interest was peaked by her full headlights not being illuminated.’
Mr Travers went on to say that his client was entirely co-operative throughout proceedings and had made a voluntary admission at the roadside, that she had been drinking.
He added that Hansen had also self-referred to Motiv8.
A probation report assessed Hansen as a low risk of reoffending and low risk of harm to others.
Magistrates also ordered her to pay £125 prosecution costs.