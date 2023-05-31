A drink-driver who drove into a ditch while nearly four times the limit has been sentenced to 200 hours of community service.
Hanna Clare Lewis was also banned from driving for six years.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes also ordered the 42-year-old to take an extended test at the end of the ban and complete a drink-driving rehabilitation course.
We previously reported that a member of the public called the police on March 25 at 9.50pm, reporting that a black Skoda was in a ditch on the Mountain Road, south of Windy Corner.
Police arrived and found Lewis, who lives at Eary Veg in Douglas, still sitting in the driver’s seat.
She was described as appearing confused and was said to be smelling of alcohol.
An ambulance arrived but she was found to have no serious injuries.
After being arrested and taken to police headquarters, Lewis blew a reading of 137 during the intoxilyzer process. The legal limit is 35.
Lewis said that she had drunk a bottle of vodka before driving and spent a night in the police cells after her arrest.
The court heard that she has no previous convictions.
Defence advocate Jorden Rafferty-Gough handed in three letters of reference for her client.
The advocate said that the letters showed that Lewis had a strong network of support in place.
Ms Rafferty-Gough asked for credit to be given for her client’s guilty plea and co-operation with the police.
‘She fully understands how fortunate she is that she or no-one else was harmed,’ said the advocate.
‘She has ceased drinking and engaged with Motiv8 and the Drug and Alcohol Team.
‘Ms Lewis lost her job as a result of her actions as well as her good character.’
Ms Rafferty-Gough asked the court to follow the recommendation of a probation report, for community service, and pointed out that the report had assessed her client as a low risk of reoffending and of harm to others.
‘Ms Lewis has not driven since the offence,’ added the advocate.
High Bailiff Mrs Hughes warned Lewis that any breach of the community service order was likely to result in the next step being a custodial sentence.
The High Bailiff said that she had taken into account Lewis’ guilty plea, her co-operation with the police, the steps she had taken to address her issues, and the fact that she had no previous convictions.
She was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs, which she will pay at a rate of £10 per week, deducted from benefits.