A 53-year-old woman has admitted drink-driving at more than three times the legal limit.
She will be sentenced on April 13 in summary court after a probation report has been prepared.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that police were called on February 13, at 7.45pm, with a report of a woman drink-driving, after leaving her home at Clagh Vane in Ballasalla.
While officers were searching the area, they received another call, saying that Duffy’s Ford Fiesta was now parked at Clagh Vane estate car park.
Police went to Duffy’s home and she told them she had been drinking throughout the day.
She was described as slurring her words, smelling of alcohol, and having dilated pupils.
After being arrested and taken to police headquarters, she blew the reading of 106 during the breathalyser test. The legal limit is 35.
During a police interview, Duffy answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
Defence advocate Paul Glover asked magistrates to consider a probation report before sentencing, saying that there were several mitigating factors and issues to be considered.
Mr Glover said it was accepted that the high level of reading was an aggravating feature.
Magistrates ordered that the probation report consider all sentencing options.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500 with conditions that Duffy contact probation and co-operate in the preparation of the report, live at her home address, and not leave the island without court permission.