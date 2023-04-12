A 42-year-old woman has admitted driving while nearly four times more than the drink-drive limit.
Hannah Clare Lewis failed a breathalyser test with a reading of 137. The legal limit is 35.
She will be sentenced on May 23 after a probation report has been prepared.
Prosecuting advocate Peter Connick told the court that a member of the public called the police on March 25 at 9.50pm, reporting that a black Skoda was in a ditch on the Mountain Road, south of Windy Corner.
Police arrived and found Lewis, who lives at Eary Veg in Douglas, still sitting in the driver’s seat.
She was described as appearing confused and was said to be smelling of alcohol.
An ambulance arrived and she was found to have no serious injuries.
After being arrested and taken to police headquarters, Lewis blew the reading of 137 during the intoxilyzer process.
The court heard that she has no previous convictions.
Defence advocate Jorden Rafferty-Gough asked for a probation report, with input from mental health services, to be prepared before sentencing, saying that her client had difficult personal circumstances.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes ordered that the report consider all sentencing options, including custody.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500 with conditions that Lewis live at her home address, contact probation and co-operate in the preparation of the report, not to drive, and not to leave the island without court consent.