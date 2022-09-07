Drink-driver was nearly three times the limit
Subscribe newsletter
A 37-year-old woman has admitted driving while nearly three times the drink-drive limit.
Clodagh Hansen failed a breathalyser test with a reading of 104 after police stopped her on Peel Road in Douglas.
She will be sentenced on October 18 after a probation report has been completed.
Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told the court that police were on patrol on August 10 at 3.41am when they saw Hansen driving her Renault Captur at the Quarterbridge roundabout.
She did not have her headlights on so police followed her, stopping her on Peel Road.
Officers described her as nervous, slurring her words, and smelling of alcohol.
Hansen, who lives in Douglas Avenue in Douglas, said she was on her way to the 24-hour garage, but when asked if she had been drinking, replied: ‘Yes’.
She said she didn’t know how much she’d consumed but failed a subsequent roadside breathalyser test.
After being arrested and taken to police headquarters, Hansen blew the reading of 104.
The legal limit is 35.
The court heard that she has four points on her licence from a previous offence of using a mobile phone while driving.
Defence advocate Jim Travers asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing and said that there were sensitive background issues which would be better presented in written form.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes granted bail in the sum of £500 with conditions that Hansen live at her home address, does not drive, contacts probation, and does not leave the island without court consent.