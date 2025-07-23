A drink-driver was more than triple the legal limit and had a child in her car.
Laura Bailey, from Greeba, appeared before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood on Tuesday, July 22, entering a guilty plea to the offence.
The 38-year-old will be sentenced on September 2 after a probation report has been prepared.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that the defendant was driving a Vauxhall Corsa on June 5, at 8.50pm, in Crosby heading towards Greeba.
Police, who were on patrol, witnessed the Corsa veering into the opposing carriageway on a number of occasions, and reported that Bailey almost collided with a verge.
They pulled her over and as she stopped, the Corsa veered again and clipped bushes before coming to a halt.
Officers spoke to the defendant and described her as slurring her words, having glazed eyes, and smelling of alcohol.
She was also said to be unsteady on her feet and stumbled and fell in front of the police car.
A young child was in the car.
Bailey, who lives at Kerrowgarrow Road, initially refused to provide a sample of breath.
She was warned, and again refused, but then provided the sample after a third request.
She failed the test, and she was subsequently arrested.
At police headquarters, a further test produced a reading of 111, more than three times the legal limit of 35.
In court, the defendant was represented by advocate Jim Travers, who asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood told Bailey: ‘This is a serious matter. It’s a very high reading.
‘You were driving with a young child in the car and you have a conviction for an identical offence six years ago.’
Bail continues.