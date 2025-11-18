Fifty-six-year-old Timothy Jon Bliss also had his licence endorsed with eight points, after appearing in court on November 13.
The court heard that an officer from the Isle of Man Constabulary riding on an unmarked motorbike saw Bliss driving a Tesla car on July 9, at 2.40pm.
He was at The Hope in St John’s and was travelling at 60mph in a 30mph zone, which resulted in him being stopped by the officer.
Defence advocate John Wright said that Bliss, who lives at Main Road, Lower Foxdale, wanted to apologise, and said that there had been a family emergency, so he had been rushing.
Bliss must also pay £50 prosecution costs.