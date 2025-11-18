Joshua Gilardoni admitted four offences and will be sentenced on November 20, after a report from probation has been prepared.
Gilardoni is already subject to a six month probation order, imposed on October 30 for being drunk in public.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that, on May 17, an off-duty police officer saw the defendant driving a Smart car at Droghadfayle Road in Port Erin, at 5.10pm.
He believed that Gilardoni had no valid licence, so he followed him to the Sound, where the defendant parked in the car park.
Once there, off duty officers arrived and checks found that the defendant had no full valid licence and wasn’t insured to drive the car.
On November 12, police received information that Gilardoni was again driving without insurance or a licence.
Officers went to his address, at Sumark Avenue in Douglas, and when they arrived, they witnessed him driving the Smart car.
Checks found that he held a provisional licence, but it had expired on November 10.
In court, Gilardoni was represented by duty advocate John Wright.
Mr Wright said that, on May 17, the defendant had held a valid provisional licence, but had not had a supervising driver with him.
The advocate said that the vehicle had also been insured, but that Gilardoni was not a named driver.
Gilardoni claimed that, on the second occasion, the vehicle’s ignition had not been on, and the car had been coasting down the road.
Mr Wright asked for credit to be given for the defendant’s guilty pleas, and said an updated probation report would be of use.
Bail has been granted in the sum of £500, with a condition for the defendant to reside at his home address.