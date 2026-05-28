Thirty-two-year-old Bethany Lisa Parker was caught with 2.9 grams of the class B drug at her home.
She appeared before magistrates and was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs.
Police were at Parker’s address, at Ayre View, on April 13, for an unrelated matter, but a search of the property found a tub of cannabis.
Police valued the 2.9 grams of the drug at £58.
In February, Parker was fined £250 for possessing cannabis and stealing cigarettes from Ramsey Co-op.
She will pay the latest fine at a rate of £10 per week, deducted from benefits, after the conclusion of her previous fine from February.