M&S has officially launched the final stage of its revamp with its new-look fashion, home and beauty sections.
The new-look store was opened with a small ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday morning attended by the Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer and Douglas Mayor Steven Crellin. A large ‘Percy Pig’ inflatable was also on display.
The Douglas store on Drumgold Street unveiled its refurbished foodhall last autumn and recently reopened its clothing sections, with the upstairs also having been refreshed as part of the phased transformation over the past nine months.
A spokesperson from Douglas City Centre Management commented: ‘Massive well done to M&S store manager Caroline and everyone involved on a job seriously well done!’