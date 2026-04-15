Tonight (Thursday)
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
- Coffin Dodgers at Sam Webb’s, Douglas.
- Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Ollie Heath at the Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- That Kelly Bird at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 9pm.
- Alex Harris at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- Steve Nash at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 9.30pm.
- Just Blame Pete at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas, 10pm.
- Karaoke and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
Saturday
- Shay Marsden at Henderson and Glass, Douglas, 12pm.
- Alex Harris at Henderson and Glass, Douglas, after Shay Marsden.
- Open mic night at the Green Lounge, Parliament Street, Ramsey, 7pm.
- Adele Dube at the Empress Hotel, Douglas, 7.30pm.
- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Ian Thompson at the British, Douglas, 8pm.
- Eoin Molyneux at Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.
- Index of Alice at the Heron, Douglas, 8pm.
- The Clypse at the Front Porch, Douglas, 9pm.
- Reservoir Rodeo at the Haven, Port Erin, 9pm.
- DJ playing 20th century party hits and taking requests at Sam Webb’s, Douglas, 9pm to midnight.
- Powercut at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- Fully Grown Adults at the Mitre, Ramsey, 9.30pm.
- Rebecca Forrest at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 9.30pm.
- Awesome Party Band at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas, 10pm.
- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
Sunday
- David Castro at Henderson and Glass, Douglas, 1.30pm to 3.30pm.
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.
- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.
- Dave Holland piano sessions at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 7pm.
- ‘Brand new act’ at Quids Inn, Douglas, 7.45pm.
Tuesday
- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
Wednesday
- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.
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