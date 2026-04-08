A Douglas wine bar and shop has announced it will close its doors next month after ‘many memorable years’ serving customers on the Isle of Man.
Vino confirmed in a post online that its final day of trading will be Saturday, May 9, 2026.
In the statement, the business said the decision had been made following ongoing challenges within the trade and the end of its lease.
The post said: ‘After many memorable years of sharing great wine, conversation, and community with you, we have some difficult news to share.
‘With ongoing challenges across the trade and our lease now coming to an end, we’ve felt it is the natural moment to bring this chapter to a close. As a result, Vino will be closing its doors, with our final day of trading on Saturday, 9th May 2026.’
However, the business confirmed that customers will still be able to purchase wines online, with direct-to-home delivery continuing after the physical shop closes.
It added: ‘While the Vino shop will soon be no more, our story doesn’t end here. You’ll still be able to explore and enjoy our ever-changing range of wines via our website, with direct-to-home delivery continuing as normal.’
In the coming weeks, the business has also said it will be offering special deals across its range of wines as it prepares to close.
The statement added: ‘This decision hasn’t been an easy one. Vino has always been more than a wine bar; it’s been a place for friendships, celebrations, and countless shared moments.
‘We’re incredibly grateful for your support, your stories, and your company over the years.
‘Thank you for being part of our journey. We hope to raise a final glass with you before we close.’