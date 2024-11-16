Daniel Oliver Humphreys-Shaw admitted the offence and was also ordered to pay £50 prosecution costs by magistrates at Douglas courthouse earlier this month.
Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told the court that Humphreys-Shaw was driving a Volkswagen Golf on Peel Road in Crosby on August 20, at 5.40am.
Police stopped him, initially due to a faulty light, but he was also asked to produce his insurance documentation.
Humphreys-Shaw, who lives at Woodbourne Square, later produced documents, but they didn’t cover him to drive on the date he had been stopped.
Defence advocate Kaitlyn Shimmin said that it had been a genuine oversight on her client’s part.
She said that Humphreys-Shaw had been insured, but his insurer had then stopped issuing Manx policies, and he had missed the email advising him of this.
Ms Shimmin said that the defendant had since rectified this and it had been a very short period of time that he was uninsured, and that he held a clean driving licence.
Magistrates ordered Humphreys-Shaw to pay the fine and costs at a rate of £50 per week.